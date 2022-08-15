Quaker Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,038 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.8% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 471.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,725,000 after acquiring an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $390.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,440. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

