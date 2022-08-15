Quaker Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 3.0% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,004 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.98. 801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,373. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

