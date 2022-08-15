Quaker Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.1 %

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $35.55. 90,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,456,698. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.