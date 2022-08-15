Quaker Wealth Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.4% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.63. The stock had a trading volume of 35,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.08. The firm has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $233.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

