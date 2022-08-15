Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RXT. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RXT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 36.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

