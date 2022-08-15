Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading Up 4%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $5.99. 7,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 956,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on RXT shares. William Blair lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

