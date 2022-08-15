Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Short Interest Update

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 948,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Ranpak Trading Down 2.7 %

PACK stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.23. 654,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,130. The company has a market capitalization of $510.70 million, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Ranpak has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.32 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranpak

Institutional Trading of Ranpak

In other Ranpak news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $330,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,464.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Omar Asali purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,008,735.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $330,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,464.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 171,700 shares of company stock worth $878,075. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 26,142.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter worth $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 210.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PACK. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Further Reading

