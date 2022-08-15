Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $207,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,699 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after buying an additional 1,541,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,398,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after buying an additional 606,093 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,281,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,328,000 after buying an additional 594,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 827,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after buying an additional 411,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,316. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70.

