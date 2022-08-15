Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $393,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.63. 97,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,988. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

