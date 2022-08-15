Rather & Kittrell Inc. Purchases 50,662 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,662 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,543,000 after purchasing an additional 186,565 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,675,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

