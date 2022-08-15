Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 693,467 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,467 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $43,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

BAB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,492. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $33.81.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

