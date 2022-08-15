Rational Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE CSL traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $316.23. 3,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,025. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.04 and a 1 year high of $315.07.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

