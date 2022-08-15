Rational Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.66. 33,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,207. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

