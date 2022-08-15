Rational Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 0.4% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $108.97. The company had a trading volume of 79,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,431. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,581,219.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

