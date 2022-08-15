Rational Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $51.92. 136,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,213,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.