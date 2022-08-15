Rational Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 63,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.39. 237,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,471,627. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

