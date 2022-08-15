Rational Advisors LLC Takes $802,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $572.60. 17,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $511.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

