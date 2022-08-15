Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Gap Down to $14.96

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $14.01. Rattler Midstream shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 1,948 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Rattler Midstream Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99.

Rattler Midstream Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rattler Midstream

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 25.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 33,665 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,156,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,088,000 after buying an additional 35,094 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 31.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

