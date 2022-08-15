Raymond James Lowers CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Price Target to C$0.85

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.95 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS CUBXF opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. CubicFarm Systems has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.37.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

