Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Revolve Group (RVLV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) recently:

8/15/2022 – Revolve Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

8/9/2022 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley to $37.00.

8/8/2022 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Revolve Group was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

8/4/2022 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $52.00 to $32.00.

8/4/2022 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $31.00.

7/26/2022 – Revolve Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Revolve Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $66.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Revolve Group is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $37.00.

6/30/2022 – Revolve Group is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of RVLV traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

