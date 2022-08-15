RED Trading Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (RED)

RED (RED) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $391,885.12 and $79,914.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00021275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00260140 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000702 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000991 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000370 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RED Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars.

