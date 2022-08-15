Reef (REEF) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Reef (REEF) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $89.01 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,200.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00182009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00128276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,892,747,909 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

