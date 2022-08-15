ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Up 4.5%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. 8,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 935,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

About ReNew Energy Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

