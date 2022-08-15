Reserve Rights Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $312.61 million and approximately $28.13 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,139.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00128094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065681 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.