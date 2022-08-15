Revomon Market Cap Reaches $1.92 Million (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0776 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $59,893.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR.

Buying and Selling Revomon

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

