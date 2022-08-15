Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) PT Lowered to $28.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of REYN opened at $28.73 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 203,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 46,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

