Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Short Interest Update

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Currently, 16.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 24,255 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 18.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $3.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.74. 26,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,696. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $24.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.52.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals



Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

