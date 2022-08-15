Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Short Interest Update

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Currently, 16.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 18.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 24,255 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $3.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.74. 26,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,696. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $24.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.52.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

