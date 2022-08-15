Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.33.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded up 0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching 4.97. 459,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,137. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a current ratio of 18.60. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of 3.25 and a 52 week high of 12.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rigetti Computing news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 25,330.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 547,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,426,306.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 25,330.74. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 547,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,426,306.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 49,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total value of 227,197.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,162,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 46,341,848.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,204 shares of company stock valued at $912,021 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $135,968,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $27,338,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $13,528,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $5,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.