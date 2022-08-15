RioDeFi (RFUEL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $672,524.00

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. RioDeFi has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $672,524.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,128.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00128040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00036171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00066095 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,050,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.