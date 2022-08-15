Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $30,583.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00058299 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000193 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

