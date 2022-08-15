Robust Token Price Down 16% Over Last Week (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $138,803.10 and approximately $554.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for $5.81 or 0.00024037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Robust Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

