Rovida Advisors Inc. Invests $2.56 Million in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000. Bilibili accounts for approximately 0.5% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.84. 54,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,517,592. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

