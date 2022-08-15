Royal Bank of Canada Lowers MDA (OTC:MDALF) Price Target to C$13.00

MDA (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 93.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MDA from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

MDA Price Performance

Shares of OTC:MDALF traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.42. MDA has a twelve month low of C$5.02 and a twelve month high of C$12.55.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

