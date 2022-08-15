Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RBY. Cormark dropped their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rubellite Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Rubellite Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.19.

Rubellite Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

RBY stock opened at C$2.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.97 million and a PE ratio of 8.38. Rubellite Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.10 and a 52-week high of C$5.14.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

