RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 10484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

RYU Apparel Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$8.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Get RYU Apparel alerts:

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.35 million during the quarter.

RYU Apparel Company Profile

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.