Sakura Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (SKU)

Sakura (SKU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. Sakura has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $291,180.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sakura has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Sakura coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002321 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Sakura
Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Sakura
