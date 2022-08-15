SALT Achieves Market Cap of $3.53 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, SALT has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One SALT coin can currently be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $36,010.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,053.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004214 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00126907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00036098 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065907 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

