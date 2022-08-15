Saturna Capital CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 1.5% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Saturna Capital CORP owned approximately 0.11% of Norfolk Southern worth $73,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.10.

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $259.55. 14,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.80.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

