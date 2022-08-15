Saturna Capital CORP Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Saturna Capital CORP decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.27. 41,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,086. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.03.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,062 shares of company stock valued at $7,656,531. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

