Saturna Capital CORP Purchases 12,000 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ALK stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.64. 20,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,940. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

