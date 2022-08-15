Saturna Capital CORP Raises Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $49,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after buying an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $655,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,647,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,799,000 after buying an additional 87,116 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $158.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.46.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

