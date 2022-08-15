Saturna Capital CORP Sells 19,812 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,812 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $22,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 110,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,612. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $57.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

