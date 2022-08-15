Saturna Capital CORP Sells 710 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Saturna Capital CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 15.3% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 54,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DBS Vickers lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSE TLK traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.811 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

