Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 460,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $33.26. 43,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,400,503. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

