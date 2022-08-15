Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €73.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($74.49) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($79.59) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($65.61) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €57.40 ($58.57) on Thursday. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 12 month high of €73.08 ($74.57). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.73.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.