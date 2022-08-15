ScPrime (SCP) Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $12.77 million and approximately $6,712.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001211 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004256 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,809,959 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

