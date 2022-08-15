SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. 142,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,032. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.04.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 21.94%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 142,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $85,438.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,768,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,808.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Peter D. Aquino acquired 189,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 766,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,391.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 142,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $85,438.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,768,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,808.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,839,882 shares of company stock worth $1,026,301. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaChange International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

