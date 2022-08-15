SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of SPNE opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. SeaSpine has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $273.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.39.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

