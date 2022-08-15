Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Insider Sells £25,338.23 in Stock

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) insider Kazeem Raimi sold 16,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.90), for a total transaction of £25,338.23 ($30,616.52).

Seplat Energy Stock Performance

LON:SEPL opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.47) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 111.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.91. Seplat Energy Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 68.33 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 138.76 ($1.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £709.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.26.

Get Seplat Energy alerts:

Seplat Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

About Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It generates hydrocarbon through seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company also engages in the renewable energy generation activities. The company was formerly known as Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and changed its name to Seplat Energy Plc in May 2021.

Read More

