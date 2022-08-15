Shadows Market Cap Reaches $369,987.07 (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Shadows coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $369,987.07 and approximately $45,742.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shadows has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shadows alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,020.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00127257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00036102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065982 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Shadows Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.